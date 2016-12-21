Lawmakers say Trump should disclose tax returns to get on California's 2020 ballot
President-elect Donald Trump would have to disclose his tax returns to the public to win a spot on California's statewide ballot in 2020 under a plan two lawmakers will introduce in Sacramento. The legislation is inspired by a similar effort in New York, and would require any candidate to disclose five years of tax returns no later than 50 days before a general election.
