Lawmakers say Trump should disclose tax returns to get on California's 2020 ballot

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Los Angeles Times

President-elect Donald Trump would have to disclose his tax returns to the public to win a spot on California's statewide ballot in 2020 under a plan two lawmakers will introduce in Sacramento. The legislation is inspired by a similar effort in New York, and would require any candidate to disclose five years of tax returns no later than 50 days before a general election.

