Indian-origin man faces ID theft, visa fraud charges in US
New York, Dec 24 : An Indian-origin man faces identity theft and H-1B visa fraud charges, Phillip Talbert, the Eastern California federal prosecutor, said. [NK US] A grand jury indictment on Friday found that Abhijit Prasad stole the identity of two people to get H-1B visas and also filed 31 petitions with false statements about work projects to be done in California, according to the prosecutor's office in Sacramento, California.
