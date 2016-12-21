In Sacramento, bill numbering a matte...

In Sacramento, bill numbering a matter of gravity, or levity

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

SACRAMENTO >> As the Legislature opened a new two-year session this month, staffers lined up before 9 a.m. to hand freshly written bills to a clerk - who then assigns them an all-important number. Whether a bill lives or dies won't be known for many months, but the work to nab the right bill number starts the minute the session opens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16) 3 hr master mechanic not 3
News Riot involving 100 prisoners rocks California p... 6 hr Genl Forrest 2
Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,... 15 hr zxcva 2
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 18 hr Genl Forrest 41
Time Left For Political Correctness 18 hr Genl Forrest 6
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Mon Inquisitor 7
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Sun threespeed 5,435
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,169

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC