Horgan: New state Sen. Wiener targets mandatory housing rules
It didn't take long for new District 11 state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to make some ripples in Sacramento. He did so earlier this month when he announced that he is preparing a bill that would create a set of new rules that, in the end, would require, not urge, California communities to build housing, some of which would have to be "affordable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kanye West cancels tour after bizarre rants, sh...
|15 min
|Spotted Girl
|65
|Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,...
|13 hr
|lionheart
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|16 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|63
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|EVille Ed
|10
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|65
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC