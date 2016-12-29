Horgan: New state Sen. Wiener targets...

Horgan: New state Sen. Wiener targets mandatory housing rules

It didn't take long for new District 11 state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to make some ripples in Sacramento. He did so earlier this month when he announced that he is preparing a bill that would create a set of new rules that, in the end, would require, not urge, California communities to build housing, some of which would have to be "affordable."

