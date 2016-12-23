Heavy Rains Start Christmas Weekend Traffic
Most of the Sacramento area freeway interchanges were impacted by heavy holiday traffic as people prepare to head to their destinations for Christmas. AAA says cheap gas prices and high consumer confidence will result in an increase in road traffic for the holiday period starting Friday Dec. 23 and ending on Jan. 2. To make matters worse, cold and windy rains hit the valley, slowing traffic even more with numerous fender bender accidents.
