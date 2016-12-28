Governor fills two vacancies at tarnished PUC
Gov. Jerry Brown has named two of his key aides to fill a pair of vacancies at the scandal-scarred state Public Utilities Commission, the governor's office announced on Wednesday. The governor appointed Martha Guzman Aceves and Clifford Rechtschaffen to the powerful state PUC.
