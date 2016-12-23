Gov. Brown pardons 9 people in San Diego County
California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures as he speaks at the 91st Annual Sacramento Host Breakfast Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Nine people convicted of crimes in San Diego County were among the more than 100 who were granted pardons from Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday as part of a pre-Christmas tradition.
