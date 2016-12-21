Getting ready for Hmong International New Year

Vendors from as far away as Minnesota and Wisconsin brace for the tens of thousands attending the annual Hmong International New Year at the Fresno Fairgrounds, which begins Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Under the watchful eyes of a mannequin head, clothing vendor Mai See from Minnesota starts to unpack her pickup, jammed full, after the 32-hour journey to Fresno for the Hmong International New Year during set up on Christmas Day, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.

