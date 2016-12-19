First in a series of snow surveys scheduled

But on Jan. 3, they expect to have a better idea of whether the state is headed into another year of drought. The Department of Water Resources will conduct its first media-oriented manual snow survey of Water Year 2017 at 11 a.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Phillips Station, just off Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe Road approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.