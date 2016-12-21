Essex band to perform New Years Eve i...

Essex band to perform New Years Eve in Chico

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico >> The Sierra Nevada Big Room will be kicking off its New Year's Eve Bash, Dec. 31 with Sacramento dance band Essex. Known for their wide variety of music and ability to engage and entertain their audience, the six members of the band have played music for more than a decade.

