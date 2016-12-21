Environmental documents released for WaterFix project
Following hundreds of public meetings and thousands of public comments, California Thursday released the final, refined environmental documents for WaterFix, an essential effort to modernize the State's water infrastructure. “WaterFix will secure water supplies for 25 million Californians and prepare for a future marked by rising seas, seismic threats and more extreme weather,” said Mark Cowin, director of the California Department of Water Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|4 hr
|Kiss6729
|6
|Black Betty (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Domenik
|83
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Fri
|OVE
|14
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Joey Buttafucco Ends Jail Term for Ammunition C... (May '07)
|Dec 21
|Ferrerman
|21
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Dec 20
|R Fire
|7,091
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC