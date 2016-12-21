Environmental documents released for WaterFix project

Following hundreds of public meetings and thousands of public comments, California Thursday released the final, refined environmental documents for WaterFix, an essential effort to modernize the State's water infrastructure. “WaterFix will secure water supplies for 25 million Californians and prepare for a future marked by rising seas, seismic threats and more extreme weather,” said Mark Cowin, director of the California Department of Water Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.