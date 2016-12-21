Earthquake Felt Throughout Mother Lode

The US Geological Survey reports that the 5.8 magnitude quake's epicenter was southwest of Hawthorne, Nevada, near the California/Nevada border. It was felt throughout rural areas of the Sierra Nevada, and also in larger cities like Sacramento and Fresno.

