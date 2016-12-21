DMV reminds motorists of new laws tak...

DMV reminds motorists of new laws taking effect in 2017

SACRAMENTO >> With the New Year just days away, the California Department of Motor Vehicles wants to inform the public of several new laws or changes to existing law that, unless otherwise noted, take effect on Jan. 1. •Use of Electronic Wireless Devices : Driving a motor vehicle while holding and operating a handheld wireless telephone or a wireless electronic communications device will be prohibited, unless the device is mounted on a vehicle's windshield or is mounted/affixed to a vehicle's dashboard or center console in a manner that does not hinder the driver's view of the road.

