Couple transform suburban home into a temple of Tiki
Wendy and Daniel Cevola have turned one of their Elk Grove home's rooms into a "jungle" that includes three stereos simultaneously playing tropical storm sounds. Wendy and Dan Cevola's first dates were to Zombie Hut, the former tropical oasis on Freeport Boulevard, where they danced to island music and feasted on Polynesian food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacramento Sux
|6 hr
|The 411
|1
|The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Rev Ike
|242
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|Rev Ike
|65
|Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,...
|Thu
|lionheart
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|EVille Ed
|10
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC