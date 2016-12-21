Charles Manson follower seeks parole 47 years after killings

SACRAMENTO >> Patricia Krenwinkel, once a devout follower of cult killer Charles Manson and now the longest-serving female inmate in California, appeared again Thursday before a parole board - 47 years after she helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people. She acknowledged during her trial that she chased down and repeatedly stabbed Abigail Ann Folger, the 26-year-old heiress of a coffee fortune, at Tate's home and helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, the following night.

