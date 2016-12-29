Charles Manson follower Patricia Kren...

Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel seeks parole 47 years after killings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Patricia Krenwinkel, once a devout follower of cult killer Charles Manson and now the longest-serving female inmate in California, appeared again Thursday before a parole board - 47 years after she helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people.

