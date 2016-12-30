California governor's 'first dog' Sutter has died
"Sutter" Brown, a Pembroke Welsh corgi christened California's first dog by his owner Gov. Jerry Brown, died Friday following a brief illness. He was 13. The dog's health had deteriorated rapidly in recent days and the decision was made to say goodbye, the governor's press office said in a statement.
