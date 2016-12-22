California considers ban on roadside-billboard marijuana ads
For months, westbound commuters on Highway 50 were greeted with a towering billboard of pot culture icon Tommy Chong pitching his Chong's Choice marijuana products and directing motorists to a Sacramento dispensary, the Horizon Collective. A newer billboard greets eastbound traffic on the same highway, advertising the Highlands Health and Wellness dispensary in El Dorado County with a beckoning green cross and announcements of "Daily Deals" and "New Patient Specials."
