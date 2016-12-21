Butte growth not homegrown: People moving here almost all of increase

Sacramento >> If people didn't want to move to Butte County, this place wouldn't be growing at all, according to numbers released last week by the state Department of Finance. The state estimates that between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, There were 2,446 births in Butte County, offset by 2,442 deaths, for a net increase of four people.

