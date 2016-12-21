Buddhist reverend is newest chaplain for California Assembly
Rev. Bob Oshita, right, with the Dalai Lama in June 2016. They are joined by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, left, and Senate Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Wed
|Trump your President
|21
|Joey Buttafucco Ends Jail Term for Ammunition C... (May '07)
|Wed
|Ferrerman
|21
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Tue
|R Fire
|7,091
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Jihosoft Android Data Recovery Free
|Dec 19
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|Dec 18
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC