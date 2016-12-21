Arrest made in shooting death at Sacr...

Arrest made in shooting death at Sacramento gas station

Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

An Oakland man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man during broad daylight at a Sacramento gas station, deputies said Friday. Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Oakland by Sacramento County sheriff's detectives.

