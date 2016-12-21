Arrest made in shooting death at Sacramento gas station
An Oakland man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man during broad daylight at a Sacramento gas station, deputies said Friday. Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Oakland by Sacramento County sheriff's detectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacramento Sux
|3 hr
|The 411
|1
|The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Rev Ike
|242
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|3 hr
|Rev Ike
|65
|Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,...
|Thu
|lionheart
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|EVille Ed
|10
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC