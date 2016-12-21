Arden Fair mall's 'no minors withouta Read Story Gabrielle Karol

Arden Fair mall's 'no minors withouta...

Sacramento's Arden Fair mall enforced a new policy on the day after Christmas in the hopes of preventing large fights. There were no out-of-control fights at Arden Fair, but the new rule requiring minors to be with parents or guardians upset many shoppers.

