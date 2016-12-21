American Muslim groups welcome decision to end program once used to track Muslims
American Muslim civil advocacy groups Thursday welcomed President Barrack Obama's decision to permanently dismantle the regulatory framework behind the National Security Exit-Entry Registration System also called "Special Registration." CNN quoted Neema Hakim, a DHS spokesman, as saying: "The Department of Homeland Security is removing outdated regulations pertaining to the National Security Entry-Exit Registration Systems program, with an immediate effective date."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|4 hr
|Kiss6729
|6
|Black Betty (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Domenik
|83
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Fri
|OVE
|14
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Joey Buttafucco Ends Jail Term for Ammunition C... (May '07)
|Dec 21
|Ferrerman
|21
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Dec 20
|R Fire
|7,091
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC