After 45 years, Butte County fire battalion chief ready for lifea s a second phasea
Cal Fire Butte County Battalion Chief Russ Fowler, left, says recently retired Cal Fire Butte County Battalion Chief Mike Shorrock has been a mentor since the two met at the Butte College fire academy. Oroville >> Mike Shorrock remembers his first fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|1 hr
|EVille Ed
|63
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|6 hr
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Sgt Preston
|65
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|15 hr
|huntcoyotes
|13
|Riot involving 100 prisoners rocks California p...
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|9
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Samsung Gala...
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC