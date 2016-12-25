After 24 years working together, Fein...

After 24 years working together, Feinstein and Boxer say goodbye to...

There are 6 comments on the Los Angeles Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled After 24 years working together, Feinstein and Boxer say goodbye to.... In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:

In 1992, Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer pitched themselves to California voters as the dynamic duo, as "Thelma and Louise," as "Cagney and Lacey." They were trying to convince voters to do something no state had ever done: Elect two women to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

inbred Genius

and they did a great job, now California is worse than mexico

Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#2 5 hrs ago
Boxer is still a good looking gal ! A few years back she was smoking hot! Cali is a much better place because of them.

inbred Genius

Democrat Hero wrote:
Boxer is still a good looking gal ! A few years back she was smoking hot! Cali is a much better place because of them.
yeah, and under those robes, Ruth Bader is hiding buns of steel.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#4 4 hrs ago
In 1992, Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer pitched themselves to California voters as the dynamic duo, as "Thelma and Louise," as "Cagney and Lacey." They were trying to convince voters to do something no state had ever done: Elect two women to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

What a mistake that turned out to be, at least the reign of terror by the alt-leftist extremists is coming to an end.

ICE

Roanoke, IN

#5 4 hrs ago
I remember Boxer jumping a Generals azz for addressing her as " ma'am" instead of senator, she was right though she's definitely no " ma'am " and the other old hag Feinstein is right up there with her.

Kiss6729

Sydney, Australia

#6 4 hrs ago
