After 24 years working together, Feinstein and Boxer say goodbye to...

In 1992, Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer pitched themselves to California voters as the dynamic duo, as "Thelma and Louise," as "Cagney and Lacey." They were trying to convince voters to do something no state had ever done: Elect two women to represent them in the U.S. Senate.
and they did a great job, now California is worse than mexico
Boxer is still a good looking gal ! A few years back she was smoking hot! Cali is a much better place because of them.
yeah, and under those robes, Ruth Bader is hiding buns of steel.
What a mistake that turned out to be, at least the reign of terror by the alt-leftist extremists is coming to an end.
I remember Boxer jumping a Generals azz for addressing her as " ma'am" instead of senator, she was right though she's definitely no " ma'am " and the other old hag Feinstein is right up there with her.
