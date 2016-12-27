a Shen Yuna brings cultural extravaganza back to Bay Area
With more than 150 performers, the production "Shen Yun" practically explodes on stage as it presents an impassioned exploration of Chinese art, culture and history. The traveling production encompasses a variety of Chinese folk and classical dance, music and history in a lavish production backed by a full orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Samsung Gala...
|47 min
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|1 hr
|Red Yam
|7
|Riot involving 100 prisoners rocks California p...
|2 hr
|Dudley
|3
|My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|R Fire
|4
|Stay Away From Patty and Kaylee Walker!!!!
|4 hr
|R Fire
|2
|Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,...
|Mon
|zxcva
|2
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Mon
|Genl Forrest
|41
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC