A California Uber driver is reported to have helped stop a sex-trafficking group.
An Uber driver in Sacramento, California called in a suspicious group of riders to police after dropping the group, including a 16-year-old girl which led to arrests on charges related to sex-trafficking. The driver, Keith Avila, picked up two women, believed to be Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, along with the victim headed for a Holiday Inn hotel in Elk Grove, California.
