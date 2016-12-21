A California Uber driver is reported to have helped stop a sex-trafficking group.

An Uber driver in Sacramento, California called in a suspicious group of riders to police after dropping the group, including a 16-year-old girl which led to arrests on charges related to sex-trafficking. The driver, Keith Avila, picked up two women, believed to be Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, along with the victim headed for a Holiday Inn hotel in Elk Grove, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.