19-year old Oakland man sought in Sac...

19-year old Oakland man sought in Sacramento area homicide

7 hrs ago

Sacramento County sheriff's officials on Monday named an Oakland man as a suspect in a fatal shooting at a gas station parking lot earlier this month. Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, is a suspect in the Dec. 12 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Patrick Lee Domingo, according to the sheriff's department.

