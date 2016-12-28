19-year old Oakland man sought in Sacramento area homicide
Sacramento County sheriff's officials on Monday named an Oakland man as a suspect in a fatal shooting at a gas station parking lot earlier this month. Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, is a suspect in the Dec. 12 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Patrick Lee Domingo, according to the sheriff's department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|1 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|56
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|13
|Riot involving 100 prisoners rocks California p...
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|9
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|64
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Samsung Gala...
|19 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|R Fire
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC