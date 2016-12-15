15 Minutes

Hailing from the island of Crete, Timos Zachariou was a keyboardist who toured top venues in Europe, Africa and Australia before giving it all up to immigrate to Sacramento. Yet the ever-smiling virtuoso would have a second act: After Jerry Brown heard Zachariou play in the late '70s, he was gracing the parlors of Greek-American business magnates like Angelo Tsakopoulos and Alex Spanos, as well as serial headline-makers like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.