15 Minutes

15 Minutes

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Hailing from the island of Crete, Timos Zachariou was a keyboardist who toured top venues in Europe, Africa and Australia before giving it all up to immigrate to Sacramento. Yet the ever-smiling virtuoso would have a second act: After Jerry Brown heard Zachariou play in the late '70s, he was gracing the parlors of Greek-American business magnates like Angelo Tsakopoulos and Alex Spanos, as well as serial headline-makers like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 1 hr ThomasA 63
Time Left For Political Correctness 8 hr EVille Ed 10
News Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07) 16 hr Roy Rodriquez 30
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 22 hr Sgt Preston 65
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Wed huntcoyotes 12
News Riot involving 100 prisoners rocks California p... Wed Birds Landing Bob 5
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Samsung Gala... Tue rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC