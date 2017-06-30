Lord, true symbol of oneness

The Telegraph

Watching television glimpses of the historic rath yatra in Puri, some 2,000km away, I am strongly reminded of the inviolability of the secular and multi-ethnic character of the great nation we are all a part of. As a child I had of course heard of the close bonding of the Sikh community with the Lord Jagannath temple, which unfortunately I have not so far had the chance to visit.

Chicago, IL

