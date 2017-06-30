GST shadow on world's largest community kitchen

Chandigarh, July 5 - It is known as the world's largest community kitchen -- feeding freshly cooked food to an estimated 50,000 devotees on weekdays and over 100,000 on weekends and festivals. But the newly-introduced GST is going to put an extra burden of over Rs 10 crore on this socio-religious activity at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar and other gurdwaras, temple officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.