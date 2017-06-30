GST shadow on world's largest community kitchen
Chandigarh, July 5 - It is known as the world's largest community kitchen -- feeding freshly cooked food to an estimated 50,000 devotees on weekdays and over 100,000 on weekends and festivals. But the newly-introduced GST is going to put an extra burden of over Rs 10 crore on this socio-religious activity at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar and other gurdwaras, temple officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kon Kon muje randi bnakar badnam krega sardarni hu
|Mon
|sanju304
|13
|app ki sab se gandi sex fantacy kya hai plz sh... (Sep '15)
|Jun 30
|Sexyman
|1,034
|Meri fantasy meri behan ki chudai
|Jun 30
|player
|1
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|Jun 30
|Aslam
|28,188
|delhi gay
|Jun 30
|Aslam69
|16
|delhi gay sex
|Jun 29
|Aslam69
|3
|delhi gay sex (Oct '16)
|Jun 29
|Aslam69
|69
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC