William Dalrymple on the Koh-i-Noor d...

William Dalrymple on the Koh-i-Noor diamond, colonialism and Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scotsman.com

On 29 March 1849, the ten-year year-old Maharaja of the Punjab, Duleep Singh, was ushered into the magnificent Shish Mahal, the Mirrored Hall throne room at the centre of the great Fort of Lahore. The boy's father, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was long dead, and his mother, Rani Jindan, had been forcibly removed and incarcerated in a palace outside the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotsman.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15) Jun 20 Gandu ki olad 7,505
Apni biwi ko real me dusre mard se chudwane ka ... (Jan '16) Jun 20 Sami 413
biwi ki adla badli. (Sep '15) Jun 20 Sami 183
kiski wife ne dusro ke sath sex kiya he (Apr '15) Jun 20 Sami 6,362
pyasi housewife (Jun '15) Jun 20 Sanni 28,187
meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15) Jun 20 Gandu ki olad 8,432
app ki sab se gandi sex fantacy kya hai plz sh... (Sep '15) Jun 18 rahul 1,033
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC