What is Operation Blue Star?
Once Bhindranwale had fortified the Golden Temple and its surrounding areas, Indira Gandhi decided to consult the Indian army regarding the plan to drive him out. Express archive photo by Swadesh Talwar First week of June, 1984 was a significant moment in India's political history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meri biwi ko nanga dekho (May '16)
|1 hr
|Hornab26
|18
|meri behan ko chodo (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|Prabhat
|120
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Thu
|Dad
|11,112
|Sexy Group Chat For Sexy Girls And Boys
|Jun 7
|Sanjay304
|17
|ladki ko kab chudai ka man hota hai, aur Kis po... (Nov '15)
|Jun 6
|Sanjay304
|193
|muslim apne gharo mai randikhana chlate hai. (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Sanjay304
|897
|muslim mardo ho hum hindu aurtein saree me sexy... (Jun '15)
|Jun 1
|Shaik
|69
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC