US Vice Prez Pence applauds Sikhs' contribution

Washington, Jun 18 US Vice President Mike Pence has lauded the contribution of Sikhs in America and asked them to continue to give back by serving in the military and public offices at local, state and federal levels. "Sikh Community and its issues are always close to my heart and I always admire the contribution of Sikhs in Indiana and across the US," he told a Sikh delegation in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.