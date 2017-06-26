Sikh man arrested in US for carrying ...

Sikh man arrested in US for carrying kirpan

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Times of India

WASHINGTON: A 33-year-old Sikh convert was handcuffed and arrested in the US for carrying a kirpan after a customer at a grocery store called police. Harpreet Singh Khalsa, who was born as Justin Smith, has worn the ceremonial knife known as a kirpan every day since he converted to Sikhism nine years ago.

