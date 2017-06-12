Sikh community helps London blaze sur...

Sikh community helps London blaze survivors

London, June 15 - The Sikh community in London has opened its doors to survivors of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire that has left hundreds homeless. Harjinder Kukreja, a community member from a gurdwara at Ealing, said: Sikh gurdwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for Grenfell Tower evacuees.

