Sikh community helps London blaze survivors

London, June 15 - The Sikh community in London has opened its doors to survivors of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire that has left hundreds homeless. Harjinder Kukreja, a community member from a gurdwara at Ealing, said: Sikh gurdwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for Grenfell Tower evacuees.

