Sikh arrested in Md. over ceremonial ...

Sikh arrested in Md. over ceremonial knife, not charged

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

A Sikh man was recently arrested in Catonsville then released without charges for carrying a ceremonial knife for religious reasons. The Baltimore Sun reports that Harpreet Singh Khalsa was arrested Monday outside a grocery store for carrying a kirpan.

