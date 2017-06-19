Sikh arrested in Md. over ceremonial knife, not charged
A Sikh man was recently arrested in Catonsville then released without charges for carrying a ceremonial knife for religious reasons. The Baltimore Sun reports that Harpreet Singh Khalsa was arrested Monday outside a grocery store for carrying a kirpan.
