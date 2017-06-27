Shopkeeper banked A 500,000 by duping...

Shopkeeper banked A 500,000 by duping Home Office into allowing 188 migrants into UK illegally

Tuesday Jun 20

A FRAUDSTER banked over half a million pounds by duping the Home Office into allowing 188 migrants into the UK illegally. Shopkeeper Malkeet Singh Rathod, 48, was today jailed for nine years after a judge told him his five-year deception undermined the trust in the immigration system.

