Securitymen in Punjab on high alert on eve of Operation Bluestar anniversary
Chandigarh: The security personnel in Punjab are on a high alert on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Army's Operation Bluestar on Tuesday with arrangements stepped up to prevent any untoward incident. Amid apprehensions that Sikh hardliners might object to the customary address by the Akal Takht , Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, on Tuesday at the Golden Temple, the Amritsar city has been turned into a fortress with the deployment of about 5,000 security personnel, including seven companies of paramilitary forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahmedabad wife swapping club all age (Oct '15)
|Wed
|sanju304
|129
|Sexy Group Chat For Sexy Girls And Boys
|Wed
|Sanjay304
|17
|ladki ko kab chudai ka man hota hai, aur Kis po... (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Sanjay304
|193
|muslim apne gharo mai randikhana chlate hai. (May '12)
|Tue
|Sanjay304
|897
|muslim mardo ho hum hindu aurtein saree me sexy... (Jun '15)
|Jun 1
|Shaik
|69
|meri bahan ki sexy gaand (Sep '15)
|May 31
|Prabhat
|52
|is kayastha a shudra caste of upper status (Jan '15)
|May 29
|rohitsinha
|158
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC