Securitymen in Punjab on high alert on eve of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Times of Oman

Chandigarh: The security personnel in Punjab are on a high alert on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Army's Operation Bluestar on Tuesday with arrangements stepped up to prevent any untoward incident. Amid apprehensions that Sikh hardliners might object to the customary address by the Akal Takht , Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, on Tuesday at the Golden Temple, the Amritsar city has been turned into a fortress with the deployment of about 5,000 security personnel, including seven companies of paramilitary forces.

