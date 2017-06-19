SAD, Dal Khalsa condemns CM, Spkr for paying tributes to Gill
Chandigarh, Jun 14 The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal today accused Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh of turning a blind eye to the sentiments of Sikhs by paying tributes to former state police chief KPS Gill in the House.
