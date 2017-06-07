Pro-Khalistan slogans raised in Golden Temple complex - Operation Bluestar anniversary
The slogans were reportedly raised by some supporters of SAD when the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat for Sikhs, Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh started his customary address. However, tension is gripping the city as the "parallel" jathedars are also expected to reach the Akal Takht, and apprehensions are that they may object to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh delivering address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meri biwi ko nanga dekho (May '16)
|1 hr
|Hornab26
|18
|meri behan ko chodo (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|Prabhat
|120
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Thu
|Dad
|11,112
|Sexy Group Chat For Sexy Girls And Boys
|Jun 7
|Sanjay304
|17
|ladki ko kab chudai ka man hota hai, aur Kis po... (Nov '15)
|Jun 6
|Sanjay304
|193
|muslim apne gharo mai randikhana chlate hai. (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Sanjay304
|897
|muslim mardo ho hum hindu aurtein saree me sexy... (Jun '15)
|Jun 1
|Shaik
|69
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC