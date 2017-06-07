Pro-Khalistan slogans raised in Golde...

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised in Golden Temple complex - Operation Bluestar anniversary

The slogans were reportedly raised by some supporters of SAD when the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat for Sikhs, Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh started his customary address. However, tension is gripping the city as the "parallel" jathedars are also expected to reach the Akal Takht, and apprehensions are that they may object to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh delivering address.

Chicago, IL

