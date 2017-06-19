Norwich welcomes visitors in 7 languages

Norwich welcomes visitors in 7 languages

Norwich - Two new welcome signs have been posted at key gateways to the city, greeting drivers in seven different languages, an idea put forward by resident and business owner Swaranjit Singh Khalsa and approved by city leaders. The signs, placed on Route 82 off Interstate 395 Exit 11 and one off Route 2 near the William W. Backus Hospital, start with English “Welcome” at the top and follow with the greeting in Punjabi - the Sikh language - then Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and German.

