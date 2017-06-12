Local officers, community members rec...

Local officers, community members recognized with U.S. attorney awards

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Day

Several area officers and community members were recognized in New Haven on Wednesday at the annual United States Attorney's Office Law Enforcement Awards ceremony. Swaranjit Singh Khalsa was one of three men presented with the U.S. Attorney's Outstanding Community Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pyasi housewife (Jun '15) 4 hr rohit 28,186
kise apni biwi chudana h (Mar '15) 4 hr rohit 3,866
meri mom ko chodo whatsapp group me (Nov '15) 4 hr rohit 50
meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15) 6 hr jatt punjabi 8,431
8 - 12 saal ki ladki ki chudai. 6 hr jatt punjabi 2
Delhi me Koi bus me milegi choot me ungli krwan... 16 hr sanju304 165
Sexy Group Chat For Sexy Girls And Boys (Dec '16) Jun 13 shy indian 18
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC