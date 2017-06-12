Khalsa collegesa sanskaari conditions for admissions: Long scarf, no short skirts and more

New Delhi, June 9: The 'Sikh' students seeking admission in the Khasla colleges might have to live up to the Sanskaari conditions of the colleges if they wish to study in the Sikh colleges of the Delhi University. There is reservation for the Sikh students of Sri Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce and Mata Sundri College for Women and for admission, they generally have to take an eligibility certificate from the Sikh committee of Delhi.

