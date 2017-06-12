Khalsa collegesa sanskaari conditions for admissions: Long scarf, no short skirts and more
New Delhi, June 9: The 'Sikh' students seeking admission in the Khasla colleges might have to live up to the Sanskaari conditions of the colleges if they wish to study in the Sikh colleges of the Delhi University. There is reservation for the Sikh students of Sri Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce and Mata Sundri College for Women and for admission, they generally have to take an eligibility certificate from the Sikh committee of Delhi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|sanju304
|28,186
|app ki sab se gandi sex fantacy kya hai plz sh... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|rahul
|1,033
|Delhi me Koi bus me milegi choot me ungli krwan...
|Sun
|delh
|166
|Sikh Gurus loved to hunt! (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Ahmed
|19
|kise apni biwi chudana h (Mar '15)
|Jun 16
|rohit
|3,866
|meri mom ko chodo whatsapp group me (Nov '15)
|Jun 16
|rohit
|50
|meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15)
|Jun 16
|jatt punjabi
|8,431
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC