Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge in Canada Supreme Court
The Times of India reports that:
Shergill migrated from Punjab to Canada with her family when she was four years old. British Columbia Supreme Court judge of Indian-origin, Parbinder Kaur Shergill, has become first turbaned Sikh woman Supreme Court judge of Canada .
Toronto, Canada
#1 Sunday Jun 25
