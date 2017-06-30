Indian-origin Sikh woman first turban...

Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge in Canada Supreme Court

There are 1 comment on the The Times of India story from Saturday Jun 24, titled Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge in Canada Supreme Court. In it, The Times of India reports that:

Shergill migrated from Punjab to Canada with her family when she was four years old. British Columbia Supreme Court judge of Indian-origin, Parbinder Kaur Shergill, has become first turbaned Sikh woman Supreme Court judge of Canada .

Chicago, IL

