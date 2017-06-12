In a first, UK sends Sikh members to parliament
Punjabis had something to cheer in the chaos that followed the UK parliament election results on Friday. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi became first turbaned Sikh MP while Preet Kaur Gill became the first Sikh woman to enter the UK parliament.
