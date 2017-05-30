US Sikhs launch campaign to spread aw...

US Sikhs launch campaign to spread awareness about Sikhism

Wednesday May 24

Washington, May 24 A US-based Sikh advocacy group has announced a community outreach programme which encourages Gurdwaras across the country to host 'Sikh Open House' to inform Americans about the religion and their contributions. The National Sikh Campaign yesterday announced the National Month of Community Outreach, which is a part of its ongoing awareness campaign 'We Are Sikhs'.

Chicago, IL

