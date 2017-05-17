Steele & Drex: Can you be turned away from a credit union because of religion?
A New Westminster couple looking to invest their RRSPs at a Surrey Credit Union say they were shocked to learn they weren't able to do so unless they checked a box to affirm they believed in the Sikh faith. They say they were even more surprised to learn that this practice is completely legal.
