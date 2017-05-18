Southeast Texas men sentenced to 3a Read Story Scott Eslinger

Southeast Texas men sentenced to 3a R...

Southeast Texas men sentenced

Two Southeast Texas men have been sentenced to prison in California for assault and a hate crime stemming from an incident in which a Sikh man was beaten. Chase Byron Little, 31, of Beaumont and Colton Tye LeBlanc, 25, of Winnie, both admitted to felony assault with a hate crime enhancement in connection with an attack on a Sikh man in September 2016 according to before being sentenced Thursday Contra Costa County prosecutor Simon O'Connell.

