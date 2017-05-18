Southeast Texas men sentenced to 3a Read Story Scott Eslinger

Two Southeast Texas men have been sentenced to prison in California for assault and a hate crime stemming from an incident in which a Sikh man was beaten. Chase Byron Little, 31, of Beaumont and Colton Tye LeBlanc, 25, of Winnie, both admitted to felony assault with a hate crime enhancement in connection with an attack on a Sikh man in September 2016 according to before being sentenced Thursday Contra Costa County prosecutor Simon O'Connell.

