Sikhs rally round to help those stran...

Sikhs rally round to help those stranded by Manchester attack

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Times of India

MANCHESTER: A British Indian taxi driver who drove scores of injured to the hospital on the night of the Manchester terror attack says, "I am no hero. This is what anyone would do."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ahmedabad wife swapping club all age (Oct '15) Wed sanju304 129
Sexy Group Chat For Sexy Girls And Boys Wed Sanjay304 17
ladki ko kab chudai ka man hota hai, aur Kis po... (Nov '15) Tue Sanjay304 193
muslim apne gharo mai randikhana chlate hai. (May '12) Tue Sanjay304 897
muslim mardo ho hum hindu aurtein saree me sexy... (Jun '15) Jun 1 Shaik 69
meri bahan ki sexy gaand (Sep '15) May 31 Prabhat 52
is kayastha a shudra caste of upper status (Jan '15) May 29 rohitsinha 158
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,600,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC